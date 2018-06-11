Media player
Turkey's fragile economy worries voters before election
Turkey's economy will be the biggest issue in elections that take place on 24 June, opinion polls say.
The Turkish lira has fallen dramatically this year and inflation has risen. The situation became so bad that one struggling farmer took matters into his own hands.
Filming and editing by Tim Facey, reporting by Selin Girit, production by Aine Gallagher.
11 Jun 2018
