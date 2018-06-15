On board the migrant ship Aquarius
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

On board the migrant ship Aquarius

The rescue ship Aquarius, holding 629 people, was rejected by Italy's new right-wing prime minister, prompting a diplomatic scramble to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

Now on its way to Valencia, Spain, the passengers wait in cramped conditions.

  • 15 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Life on board a migrant rescue ship