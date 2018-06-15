Media player
On board the migrant ship Aquarius
The rescue ship Aquarius, holding 629 people, was rejected by Italy's new right-wing prime minister, prompting a diplomatic scramble to avoid a humanitarian disaster.
Now on its way to Valencia, Spain, the passengers wait in cramped conditions.
