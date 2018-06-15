Sinn Fein leader: Brexit is a disaster

Video

Sinn Fein leader Mary Louise McDonald says Brexit is a "Tory-conceived vanity" pursued with "reckless abandon".

She told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "Ireland will not be the collateral damage in the Tory-Brexit.

"There will be no hardening of the border on our island, there will be no damage to the Good Friday agreement and... citizens in the North will not be robbed of their rights."

She said Brexit was a disaster and that the British government's view that technology could prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic was an "Alice-in-Wonderland fantasy".

