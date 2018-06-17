Aquarius migrants arrive in Spain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aquarius: Migrant ship arrives in Spain
The Aquarius was previously refused entry by Italy and Malta. Its 629 passengers landed in the Port of Valencia after over a week at sea.
-
17 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window