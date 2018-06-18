The impact of Turkey's state of emergency
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who's been affected by Turkey's state of emergency?

Turkey is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June under a national state of emergency.

It was imposed after a failed military coup against President Erdogan nearly two years ago.

But who’s been affected by the state of emergency?

The BBC's Chris Morris reports.

  • 18 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Does it matter who's in charge of Turkey?