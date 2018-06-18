The presidential candidate campaigning from prison
Selahattin Demirtas: The presidential candidate campaigning from prison

Selahattin Demirtas is Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition candidate. He's been held in prison for the past 20 months, campaigning for the June elections via social media and now, TV.

