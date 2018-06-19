Will Norway's electric transport take off?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will Norway's electric transport take off?

An electric plane has taken to the skies of Norway as part of the country’s plan to combat climate change.

Planes, boats and cars are being powered by batteries.

The BBC's Roger Harrabin tested out Norway's new forms of transport.

  • 19 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Cultural coding classes for migrants