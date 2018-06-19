Media player
Will Norway's electric transport take off?
An electric plane has taken to the skies of Norway as part of the country’s plan to combat climate change.
Planes, boats and cars are being powered by batteries.
The BBC's Roger Harrabin tested out Norway's new forms of transport.
19 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window