Does France have a wolf problem?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wolves in France: Farmers fear attacks
The French government is allowing the wolf population to grow, but farmers and some local officials aren't happy.
Wolves are protected under the Bern Convention, which France has signed up to.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window