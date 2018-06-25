Media player
Turkey election: Erdogan wins re-election as president
Turkey's long-standing leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected as president, the election authority says.
He will assume sweeping executive powers under a new constitution.
25 Jun 2018
