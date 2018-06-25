Dutch oil spill threatens birds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rotterdam oil spill threatens birds
A spill of some 220 tonnes of oil at the port of Rotterdam has left hundreds of swans, gulls, geese and cormorants contaminated.
Dutch emergency workers are trying to rescue the birds but have been overwhelmed by the numbers.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window