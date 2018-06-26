Varadkar has confidence in new police chief
Taoiseach has confidence in new police chief

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris has been appointed as the new head of the police in the Republic of Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Harris' appointment allows the State to "take a new direction in Irish policing".

