Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taoiseach has confidence in new police chief
PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris has been appointed as the new head of the police in the Republic of Ireland.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Harris' appointment allows the State to "take a new direction in Irish policing".
Read more here.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window