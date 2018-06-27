Media player
Meeting John F Kennedy's Irish relatives
Fifty-five years ago, in June 1963, US President John F Kennedy visited his ancestral home in the Republic of Ireland.
Many of his relatives were among the well-wishers.
Alan Whicker spoke to numerous Kennedys in County Limerick and County Wexford, ahead of the president's visit.
27 Jun 2018
