Bulgaria's forgotten communist monument
The Buzludzha Monument was built in 1981 to glorify the country's Communist Party and to mark the birthplace of Bulgarian socialism.

The BBC Travel Show is the first international television crew to be allowed to enter the, now derelict, building since it was shut off to the public, shortly after the fall of communism in 1989.

Mike Corey finds out more.

  • 29 Jun 2018
