Bulgaria's forgotten communist monument

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Bulgaria's forgotten monument to communism
The Buzludzha Monument was built in 1981 to glorify the country's Communist Party and to mark the birthplace of Bulgarian socialism.
The BBC Travel Show is the first international television crew to be allowed to enter the, now derelict, building since it was shut off to the public, shortly after the fall of communism in 1989.
Mike Corey finds out more.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window