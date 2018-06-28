Theresa May receives a Belgium football shirt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belgian PM gives Theresa May his team's shirt ahead of World Cup clash
Charles Michel surprised Theresa May with a red Belgium football shirt ahead of their countries' World Cup clash on Thursday evening.
The pair are in Brussels for an EU summit.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-44648428/belgian-pm-gives-theresa-may-his-team-s-shirt-ahead-of-world-cup-clashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window