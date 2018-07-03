Media player
Surprise bus trip to celebrate Pride
Dublin city's main bus company has released a video in celebration of LGBTQ Pride.
Tens of thousands took part in Sunday's annual Pride parade that has been going since 1983.
The video shows Dublin Bus driving parents of LGBTQ young adults surprise their children on the morning of the parade.
The video has been watched by hundreds of thousands on social media.
03 Jul 2018
