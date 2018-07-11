Macedonia PM's optimism on Nato EU deals

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zoran Zaev optimistic over EU and Nato membership
Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev tells Hardtalk he is "very sure" his country will vote for a name change in a referendum later this year.
Macedonia recently reached a deal with Nato member Greece to unlock its path to membership of both the military alliance and the European Union.
Once it changes its name to the Republic of North Macedonia accession talks can begin.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 11 July on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window