Macedonia PM's optimism on Nato EU deals

Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev tells Hardtalk he is "very sure" his country will vote for a name change in a referendum later this year.

Macedonia recently reached a deal with Nato member Greece to unlock its path to membership of both the military alliance and the European Union.

Once it changes its name to the Republic of North Macedonia accession talks can begin.

