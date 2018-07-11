Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal couple meet president and his dogs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met Irish President Michael D Higgins on the second day of their trip.
President Higgins and his wife Sabina greeted Prince Harry and Meghan at the presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.
The royal couple arrived in the capital on Tuesday for their two-day visit to the country.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window