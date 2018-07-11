Trump: Germany is controlled by Russia
At talks in Brussels with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump said that Germany was "totally controlled by Russia" because of its gas imports, and it was a "very bad thing for Nato".

He claimed that 70% of Germany's gas imports were Russian. The latest official figure was in fact 50.75%.

