Iceberg threatens Greenland village
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Massive iceberg threatens Greenland village

A huge iceberg has drifted close to a village in western Greenland, prompting a partial evacuation in case it splits and the resulting wave swamps homes.

Huge iceberg threatens Greenland village.

  • 14 Jul 2018
Go to next video: IceSat laser mission to target poles