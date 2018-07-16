World cup celebrations turn violent
Paris celebrations turn violent on the Champs Elysees

France are celebrating their second World Cup win in 20 years.

However, the celebrations turned violent when dozens of vandals clashed with police and destroyed local shop fronts on the Champs Elysees.

