Russians' 'fierce and angry' protest tattoos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Fierce and angry' protest tattoos from a Russia prison

Tattoos are very popular in Russia, and have become a means of protest for some.

When Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's brother Oleg was jailed more than three years ago, he began designing tattoos for those wanting to show their solidarity with prisoners.

Four people told BBC Russian about their tattoos.

  • 16 Jul 2018
Go to next video: The Russian women waiting for 'magnetic Messi'