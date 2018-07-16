Wildfires rage in central Sweden
Sweden battles forest fires north of Stockholm

Swedish firefighters are tackling major wildfires in several areas north-west of the capital Stockholm.

Helicopters are water-bombing the blazes in bone-dry forests.

Ljusdal and Alvdalen, roughly 330km (205 miles) from Stockholm, are among the worst-hit areas. Unexploded shells on a military range pose a risk in one of the fire zones.

