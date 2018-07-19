Russian ambassadors react to Trump remarks
Video

Russian ambassadors react to Trump remarks at Helsinki summit

BBC Russia correspondent Steve Rosenberg speaks with Russian ambassadors about the aftermath of the Helsinki summit.

Trump had come under fire for defending Russia against claims that they meddled in the 2016 US presidential elections.

