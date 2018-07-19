Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian ambassadors react to Trump remarks at Helsinki summit
BBC Russia correspondent Steve Rosenberg speaks with Russian ambassadors about the aftermath of the Helsinki summit.
Trump had come under fire for defending Russia against claims that they meddled in the 2016 US presidential elections.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-44893576/russian-ambassadors-react-to-trump-remarks-at-helsinki-summitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window