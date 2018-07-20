Watching 'Macron's aide' attack protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Macron's Alexandre Benalla's suspected assault of May Day protesters

Student activist Taha Bouhafs filmed a woman and a man being beaten during the demonstrations on 1 May by a man wearing a police visor.

The man has been identified by Le Monde newspaper as senior French presidential aide Alexandre Benalla.

He is being questioned by police and has been dismissed from his job.

  • 20 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Macron dabs with French players