Watching 'Macron's aide' attack protesters

Student activist Taha Bouhafs filmed a woman and a man being beaten during the demonstrations on 1 May by a man wearing a police visor.
The man has been identified by Le Monde newspaper as senior French presidential aide Alexandre Benalla.
He is being questioned by police and has been dismissed from his job.
20 Jul 2018
