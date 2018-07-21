Sixty couples marry in mass nuptials

Media player
Sixty Bosnian Muslim couples marry in mass nuptials
Sixty couples were married in a single ceremony in Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo.
The Muslim couples took part in what organisers have called one of the largest mass Islamic weddings ever held in Europe.
Bosnian Muslim leaders wanted to encourage young people to start families by alleviating wedding costs.
The Balkan country has one of the world's highest levels of youth unemployment, and marriage and birth rates have dropped in the past decade.
