Thousands swim across Bosphorus

About 2,400 people have competed in an annual swimming race between Istanbul's Asian and European shores.

Participants in the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim completed a 6.5km (four mile) course - considered one of the world's best open water swimming races and the only intercontinental swimming contest.

The number of swimmers has grown each year since the first race in 1989 when just 64 men and four women took part.