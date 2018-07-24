Migrants leave Tangier coast for Spain
Migrants cross the Strait of Gibraltar

As Italy has turned away NGO ships rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean, the Western Mediterranean route to Spain is now the most popular with migrants trying to reach Europe.

More people have arrived so far this year than in the whole of 2017.

Setting off from the shores of Morocco, many take enormous risks trying to cross to Europe on flimsy toy boats.

