Greece fire survivors 'fled to the sea'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greece fire survivors 'fled to the sea'

At least 60 are presumed dead as wildfires continue to rage across Greece.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Jul 2018