Black coral found in Irish waters
Rare coral has been found in a deep sea research mission off the west coast of Ireland.

Scientists from the Marine Institute in Galway found a black coral previously undocumented in Irish waters.

The team of marine experts, who spent three weeks at sea, also spotted areas of potential sponge reef, previously only recorded in Canadian waters.

  • 24 Jul 2018