Greece fire survivors 'fled to the sea'

Survivors say they ran into the sea to escape the devastating Greece wildfires, which have killed at least 60 people.
Many are still thought to be missing after the Attica region around Athens was engulfed in flames.
The country's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has declared a three-day period of national mourning.
24 Jul 2018
