Greece fire survivors 'fled to the sea'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greece wildfires: Survivors fled to sea as flames kill 60

Survivors say they ran into the sea to escape the devastating Greece wildfires, which have killed at least 60 people.

Many are still thought to be missing after the Attica region around Athens was engulfed in flames.

The country's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has declared a three-day period of national mourning.

  • 24 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Deadly forest fires rage across Greece