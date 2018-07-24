Bring Titanic artefacts 'home where they belong'

Video

Artefacts recovered from the shipwreck of the Titanic could soon be returning to Belfast where the liner was built.

A multimillion-pound campaign began on Tuesday to try to buy the 5,500 artefacts from an American company and bring them to the UK.

If successful, many of the artefacts would go on display at the Titanic Belfast exhibition centre.

The collection includes a piece of the hull and sets of china from the ship which sank in April 1912.

Dr Robert Ballard, the oceanographer who discovered the Titanic wreck told BBC News NI he would like to see the collection "back where it belongs".