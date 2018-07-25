'I jumped from the flames'
Greece wildfires: 'I jumped from the flames'

Katerina Pantelidis tells the BBC's Gavin Lee how she survived the devastating wildfires in Greece.

High winds spread the fire, trapping many in homes and vehicles and forcing others into the sea as they tried to escape the flames.

  • 25 Jul 2018
