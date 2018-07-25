Managing refugees in the EU
Migration to the EU can be "managed" says UN official

Volker Turk, the UN's Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees, told Today that the EU can manage migration flow if "the will is mastered."

More than a thousand people drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe in the first six months of this year.

