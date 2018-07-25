Media player
Simon Coveney says 'unionists have nothing to fear'
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says unionists have nothing to fear from a British-Irish intergovernmental conference.
The conference met in London on Wednesday for the first time in over a decade.
Former Northern Ireland First Minister, Lord Trimble, claimed it was in danger of breaching the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.
25 Jul 2018
