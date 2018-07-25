Irishman on honeymoon dies in Greek fire

Video

A newly married Irishman is confirmed dead after being caught up in wildfires in Greece.

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp, who was on honeymoon, became separated from his wife Zoe Holohan trying to escape the flames in the seaside resort of Mati.

In a statement, the two families said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

They also asked for privacy "as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery."