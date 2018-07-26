'You left us to the mercy of God!'

Media player
Greek fires: Survivors confront defence minister
Survivors of the Greek wildfires, which have killed at least 83 people, have confronted Greece's defence minister over the response to the disaster.
They say they waited hours for help to come and questioned where the authorities were when they needed them.
Speaking to the BBC's Gavin Lee, the minister Panos Kammenos said residents had ignored planning laws and built on wooded areas, blocking escape routes.
