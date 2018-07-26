Media player
Roma families evicted from Italy camp in police swoop
Police moved many Roma (Gypsies) out of a squalid camp in Rome despite a European court stop order.
Italian officials said the camp was a public health risk.
But they did not explain where the evicted Roma families would live now.
26 Jul 2018
