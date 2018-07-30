Georgia's rave revolution
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Georgia's rave revolution

In May this year, riot police raided the country's most popular nightclubs prompting thousands of young Georgians to rave in the streets in protest.

But the events also revealed an undercurrent - a clash between liberal youth and conservative far-right groups.

Reporter: Rayhan Demytrie

Film maker: Ed Ram

  • 30 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Gay rights activists detained in Moscow