Pro-Putin bikers' Slovak base revealed
Drone reveals Slovak base of Russian Night Wolves bikers

The Night Wolves - Russian nationalist bikers close to President Vladimir Putin - now have a base in Slovakia.

The Slovak foreign ministry told the BBC it was worried about the bikers' activities.

The bikers are under US sanctions, accused of military operations in Ukraine.

  • 31 Jul 2018
