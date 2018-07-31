Pro-Putin bikers' Slovak base revealed

Media player
Drone reveals Slovak base of Russian Night Wolves bikers
The Night Wolves - Russian nationalist bikers close to President Vladimir Putin - now have a base in Slovakia.
The Slovak foreign ministry told the BBC it was worried about the bikers' activities.
The bikers are under US sanctions, accused of military operations in Ukraine.
31 Jul 2018
