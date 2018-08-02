French rappers brawl at airport

Media player
Airport chaos as French rappers Booba and Kaaris brawl
A brawl erupted between two French rappers at Orly airport in Paris and was caught on amateur video.
The fight spilled from a duty free shop into a crowded departure hall.
Rappers Booba and Kaaris were detained on 1 August, along with 12 of their companions.
02 Aug 2018
