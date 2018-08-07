Skeletal 'beests' walk the shoreline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theo Jansen creates wind-powered 'strandbeests' that can walk

'Strandbeests' or 'beach animals' are made from PVC tube and are powered by the wind.

Creator Theo Jansen uploads videos of his creations to YouTube attracting fans worldwide, including the space agency Nasa.

  • 07 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Gormley sculpture to become a fixture