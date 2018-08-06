Three Popes
The extraordinary year of three popes in 1978

A look back at the dramatic year that saw three different popes over three months - Paul VI, John Paul I and John Paul II.

The sequence of extraordinary events started with the death of Pope Paul VI on 6 August 1978.

  • 06 Aug 2018
