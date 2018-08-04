Women set new skydiving record
Fifty-seven women have taken part in a synchronised skydive in Ukraine, setting a new world record.

It is the highest number of people to get into and then change formation three times during a dive - and it all happened in just 90 seconds. They beat the previous record by one.

