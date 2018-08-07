Skeletal 'beests' walk the shoreline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Skeletal 'beests' walk the shoreline

Theo Jansen creates 'strandbeests', beach animals which move using the power of the wind.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Aug 2018