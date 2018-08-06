Tanker truck explodes in Bologna
Bologna tanker truck explosion leaves two dead

Two trucks have collided on a motorway bridge on the outskirts of Bologna in northern Italy, causing an explosion and fire which killed at least two people.

The blast, which engulfed the area with flames and black smoke, caused the bridge to partially collapse.

