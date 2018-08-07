Wildfires rage around Algarve town

Media player
Wildfires rage around Portugal Algarve town
Portugal is battling to contain wildfires in hills above Monchique, a town in the Algarve.
More than 1,000 firefighters, helped by aircraft, are tackling the blazes in a popular tourist region.
Several hundred people have been evacuated and 29 hurt in four days of wildfires.
