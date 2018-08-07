Arctic ship returns home after 100 years

Arctic explorer's ship returns home after 100 years
Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen famously beat Britain's Captain Robert Scott to the South Pole in 1911, becoming the first man to reach it.
But his later attempt for the North Pole was not as easy - and the Maud, his ship for that trip, has finally come home.
She spent years locked in Arctic ice - and when Amundsen ran into financial difficulties, he sold it off. It became a floating warehouse and radio station under its new owners - before sinking off Canada in the 1930s.
Raised from its watery grave in 2016, it has now been towed across the Atlantic to its Norwegian home - 100 years after it left.
07 Aug 2018
