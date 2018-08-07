UK cannot 'unpick' rules of EU market

Video

The UK cannot expect to select which aspects of the internal market it wants to keep after Brexit, the deputy to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, has said.

"The UK for 45 years has been one of the main champions of the internal market... so you know what the rules of the game are - you were actually leading the construction of the internal market," Sophie in 't Veld told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

"So I think it is a bit strange to now say 'Oh but we can unpick it and try and select the bits that we like'," she added.

Watch the full Hardtalk interview on Tuesday 7 August on BBC World News and on Wednesday 8 August 2018 on the BBC News Channel. Watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).