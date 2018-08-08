Musicians boycott Russian music festival

Media player
Video
Russian music festival boycotted over 'military propaganda'
Russia’s biggest rock festival was boycotted by musicians because of the Ministry of Defence had a large presence there.
Military hardware was on display for 200,000 music fans at Nashestviye festival, with some artists calling the show “propaganda”.
Report by Ksenia Idrisova and Elizaveta Vereykina
08 Aug 2018
