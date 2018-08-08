Media player
Why Pussy Riot crashed the World Cup final
Members of the Russian protest-art group Pussy Riot have been instructed to report to police later this month, following their pitch invasion during the World Cup final.
They've already served two-week sentences, but could now be facing fresh charges.
The group first shot to international prominence in 2012 when their punk protest against President Putin in a church ended in harsh prison sentences for three of its female members.
08 Aug 2018
